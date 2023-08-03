One solution to soil conservation may require patience

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — According to information on the USDA website, fertile ground can gradually lose nutrients over time, depending on a number of factors.

Warren Swenson, precision agriculture and conservation specialist for Pheasants Forever, said one of the issues he’s seen facing croplands in Ward County are areas with excessive moisture and a lack of nutrients.

He said these issues can make the land unprofitable.

One way to remedy this is by planting perennials or cover crops for a number of years until the soil is ready to be farmed again.

“It’s not going to look great those first couple of years, but if we’re looking at your return on investment on these properties taking out that ground, you’re actually going to be saving money by not planting it, not fertilizing it every single year,” said Swenson.

He said while they prefer to keep perennials in as long as possible, they work with the needs of local farmers.

