New Salem-Almont begins 9-man title defense at midnight of opening day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the clock struck midnight on August 3, North Dakota welcomed a new high school football season. Four teams left the Fargodome last November with championship hardware for their hallways, and the Holsteins were one of them.

“The pride that it brought to the school and community was tremendous. It’s one of those things where you ride that wave for a while, then the realization starts setting in that we have another football season coming up,” said Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont football head coach.

For the eighth consecutive year, New Salem-Almont celebrated the season’s beginning right at 12 a.m. They’re wasting no time strapping up the pads hoping to defend their perfection.

“It was a lot of butterflies and jitters. It came really fast. I was surprised when it came up. It didn’t really hit me until two days ago, but I’m really excited,” said Ethan Maier, New Salem-Almont running back/defensive back, senior.

No roster is the same from year to year, but this herd brings back enough to remember what’s expected every week.

“I think the idea just the last couple of years that we’ve played in some high-level games with a core group of these kids, I think that builds character and these guys understand what it takes,” said Kleinjan.

“We come out here, we work hard. So we know how to get there, we know how to push through the hard games we’ve been through, it gives us experience,” Maier.

Part of the experience this year is a new quarterback. Landon Tellmann will be the Holstein that handles the huddle.

“He brings a little bit of a different style. He’s going to be more of a finesse, quickness type of a kid. He’s a great athlete and has a great head on him. Understands the game. We really feel like he’s going to develop into a good quarterback for us,” said Kleinjan.

It’s Tellmann’s time to run the offense, and he’s supported by a team-first group.

“We rely on our kids to lead and get the other kids to follow. We’ve got guys like Wyatt Kuhn and Brock Norton who I expect to step up their role as juniors and take on a bit of that responsibility,” said Kleinjan.

Responsibility isn’t the only weight that sits on New Salem’s shoulders. Coming off the program’s first state title since 1986, last year’s history breeds 2023′s motivation.

“I always put it on my assistant coaches and our athletes. Without those guys, we don’t go anywhere. It’s their hard work and their dedication to our program. It’s not my program, it’s our program. We all have ownership in it, and I think that’s the key to success, is relying on those people that are going to do a good job for you and having confidence in them,” said Kleinjan.

The Holsteins kick off their season as the 9-man champions on August 19 at the Region 4 Rumble against Kidder County.

