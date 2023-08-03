National trucking company impending bankruptcy presents opportunities for recruitment

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Yellow Corporation’s recent shut down and lay of a reported 30,000 employees may have created a recruitment opportunity for regional trucking companies.

Kenley Nebeker, executive director of TrainND Northwest, said the workforce demand in this region is higher than ever and he doesn’t see it slowing down.

He said part of the demand is due to the oil and gas company’s growth, which has increased the number of jobs available.

He said the state currently doesn’t have enough people to fill those positions, so they’ll have to be brought from elsewhere.

“It’s natural for us as people to try and do what we’ve done before, so the Yellow bankruptcy and other issues going on around the nation has potential to create workforce for North Dakota,” said Nebecker.

He said although TrainND has signed major contracts, they cannot train themselves out of the need for CDL drivers and trainers.

