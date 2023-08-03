National trucking company impending bankruptcy presents opportunities for recruitment

National trucking company impending bankruptcy presents opportunities for recruitment
National trucking company impending bankruptcy presents opportunities for recruitment(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Yellow Corporation’s recent shut down and lay of a reported 30,000 employees may have created a recruitment opportunity for regional trucking companies.

Kenley Nebeker, executive director of TrainND Northwest, said the workforce demand in this region is higher than ever and he doesn’t see it slowing down.

He said part of the demand is due to the oil and gas company’s growth, which has increased the number of jobs available.

He said the state currently doesn’t have enough people to fill those positions, so they’ll have to be brought from elsewhere.

“It’s natural for us as people to try and do what we’ve done before, so the Yellow bankruptcy and other issues going on around the nation has potential to create workforce for North Dakota,” said Nebecker.

He said although TrainND has signed major contracts, they cannot train themselves out of the need for CDL drivers and trainers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND

Latest News

Crop dusting plane crash
Crop dusting plane crashes in Jamestown
First News at Ten
Population increase may cause U-Haul rental shortage
First News at Ten
The role of North Dakota’s Lt. Governor
First News at Ten
Final assessment from the NWS of Tuesday’s severe storms