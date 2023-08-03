Mountain lion sighting reported in Sawyer

Stock image of a mountain lion
Stock image of a mountain lion(Pixabay)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAWYER N.D. (KFYR) - A citizen reported seeing a mountain lion in Sawyer Thursday.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it received the report, but hasn’t confirmed the mountain lion’s presence.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has also received reports about the mountain lion, but it hasn’t confirmed if there is a mountain lion in the region, either.

If you spot a mountain lion, the Game and Fish Department advises that you “back off slowly” and to remember that the animal is probably more afraid of you than you are of them.

If you’re able to safely get a picture of it, you can submit it to the Game and Fish Department, which will help them confirm the animal’s presence.

