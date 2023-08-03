Minot’s Emerson Perrin staying in North Dakota, announces commitment to NDSU

MINOT, N.D. — Minot High incoming senior and reigning North Dakota Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Emerson Perrin, announced her intentions to play women’s soccer at North Dakota State on Tuesday.

Emerson will be the first Bison to have played high school soccer in North Dakota since the 2021 season when Brookelyn Dew from Shanley played for NDSU.

“It feels so weird. I’ve always wanted to go (to a Division I school). But then I think, there’s no way. And now, it’s so weird. It’s unbelievable,” said Emerson.

In her junior season, Emerson scored 27 goals and 14 assists as the Majettes won their third-straight state championship.

“It’s such a relief. I don’t think people understand the recruiting process. It’s a lot more than just a coach contacting you and you say that you’ll go. I’m a very family-oriented person, so now my family can come to games, and I don’t have to drive ten hours to get home for Christmas,” said Emerson.

Emerson’s older sister, Morgan, played for Minot State women’s soccer during the 2022 season. Her younger sister, Anistyn, is entering her freshman year after playing varsity with Emerson this season.

Emerson said she plans to study biology and become an eye doctor.

