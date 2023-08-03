McLeod County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff

MCLEOD COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden death of their Deputy Sheriff.

“Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, several hours after completing his patrol shift,” the Sheriff wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says Monskey started with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. His prior work in law enforcement included his role as a Licensed Police Officer with the City of Lester Prairie Police Department from 2018 to 2020, and as a Lieutenant in Security Patrol for the Mall of America from 2010 to 2018. Larry also served on the City of Robbinsdale Police Reserves from 2010 through 2014; he completed his law enforcement degree at Rasmussen University in 2011. Larry attended high school in Wayzata, Minnesota.

“Larry is fondly remembered for his dedication to the communities he served, his support for those he served alongside, and especially for the pride he showed for his children. Larry will be greatly missed for his kindness to others; he showed genuine care to citizens and coworkers. He was honored to protect and serve. We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Larry J. Monskey. Obituary information and service announcements will be shared once available, ” Sheriff Langenfeld wrote.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.