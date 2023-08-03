McLeod County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff

McLeod County, ND Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey
McLeod County, ND Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey(McLeod County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEOD COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden death of their Deputy Sheriff.

“Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, several hours after completing his patrol shift,” the Sheriff wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says Monskey started with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. His prior work in law enforcement included his role as a Licensed Police Officer with the City of Lester Prairie Police Department from 2018 to 2020, and as a Lieutenant in Security Patrol for the Mall of America from 2010 to 2018. Larry also served on the City of Robbinsdale Police Reserves from 2010 through 2014; he completed his law enforcement degree at Rasmussen University in 2011. Larry attended high school in Wayzata, Minnesota.

“Larry is fondly remembered for his dedication to the communities he served, his support for those he served alongside, and especially for the pride he showed for his children. Larry will be greatly missed for his kindness to others; he showed genuine care to citizens and coworkers. He was honored to protect and serve. We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Larry J. Monskey. Obituary information and service announcements will be shared once available, ” Sheriff Langenfeld wrote.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND

Latest News

Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
Long-anticipated runway project recognized in Dickinson
Pool closing dates
Pool closing dates announced
Purchase at Door 204 in Watford City
Q1 Taxable sales in McKenzie County reaches five-year high
Port of Fortuna-Oungre
North Dakota, Montana legislators looking to extend northern Ports of Entry hours
Wade Keller
Service with a smile: Mobridge man dedicates 24 years to helping others