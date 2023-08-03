Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND

Latest News

FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
A Portland woman says she was attacked by a homeless person while walking in the downtown area...
Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
VNL Investigates: Client of suspended attorney speaks out over dispute regarding daughter’s ashes