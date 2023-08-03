How tornado warnings are drawn and staying safe when they are issued | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 4

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night, severe storms rolled through North Dakota with damaging wind gusts up to 95 mph in the Beulah Bay area, and even a tornado report near Wilton. Regarding that report, the National Weather Service did issue a tornado warning for parts of northwest Burleigh County Tuesday night. Your News Leader went to the NWS Bismarck office to find out what the decision process is like when drawing these polygons.

Velocity mode on radar is used to assess where winds within storms are rotating, which could lead to a tornado. Meteorologists also look for a hook echo to identify where a tornado could be.

“I’ve dragged my point there, I’m going to go back in time for a few minutes so I can get a good track on this feature. So, again, it looks like it’s kind of moving, maybe, to the southeast a little bit. So, I get my storm motion, then I hit the track button again, so that gives me my first guess polygon,” said Michael Hollan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Bismarck.

After selecting a few more options, the tornado warning is then ready to be sent out to the public, but you need to make sure that you have multiple ways to receive it.

Watching us on TV and checking your FirstWarn Weather App, as well as receiving our Weather Call service or Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone are good options. If you’re outdoors and near one, a tornado siren can alert you, but having a NOAA Weather Radio in your home will directly warn you of the incoming threat.

If you’re in a tornado warning polygon, seek shelter immediately on the lowest level, in an interior room of your home, and mobile homes are not safe places to be during tornadoes. Identifying your safe place before the storm strikes is crucial.

“The science has come a very long ways, but we still can’t predict with 100% accuracy that there’s going to be a tornado here and it’s going to move like this in a half hour. So it’s really a balance of making sure that we give people that are in the threat area enough of a lead time and account for uncertainty in storm motion and storm evolution. But at the same time, not over-warning people,” said Hollan.

And certain statistics are used to help improve tornado warning accuracy.

“There has been a lot of research that has been devoted to tornadogenesis, and how we can better anticipate the threat of tornadoes,” said Hollan.

North Dakota averages about 30 tornadoes per year, with June and July being the most active months.

