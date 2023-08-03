Graduate Guidance: Minot’s Maya Aguilar, Darik Dissette and Jayden Speraw

MINOT, N.D. — “(High school) is so much better than middle school,” said Maya Aguilar, who recently graduated from Minot High.

There are so many secrets to high school.

“Take as many electives as you can... maybe not as many as you can, but experiment with the things that you’re going to take,” said Aguilar.

It’s the perfect time to try something, or meet someone, new.

“Meet new people, talk to new people, and make new friends because you’ll definitely have them after high school too. I still talk to all of mine, granted it’s only been a few months, but I have some lifelong friends from high school,” said Jayden Speraw, who also graduated from Minot High in the spring.

Just don’t lose track of time.

“Freshman year, people told me it goes by fast, but I didn’t really believe it. When you get to your sophomore year, end of that basketball season, blink of an eye and you’re done. It just seems like that,” said Darik Dissette, another Minot High graduate from the spring.

“I wish I knew to take it in because I was ready to graduate early. I wanted to get out of high school as fast as I could. Senior year came, and I then I felt that I wasn’t really ready to be done yet,” said Speraw.

Everyone has a favorite memory.

“Winning the (Class A girls basketball) state championship,” said Aguilar.

Maybe yours will be more than one.

“Probably bus rides after football games. Just the times you’re spending with your friends after a long week of work and all those memories that you make,” said Speraw.

“Go to as many events as you can. That’s the biggest thing. My senior year, I started going to a lot of events. But thinking back I wish I went to more events like swimming, just to cheer everyone on. Once you get to your senior year, you’ll realize that you aren’t going to be with everyone anymore,” said Dissette.

Remember, you’re all in the same boat.

“Everyone is going into high school. Your freshman year, nobody knows what’s going on. It’s okay to be a little apprehensive or a little nervous, but it’ll pass, for sure,” said Aguilar.

It’s time to set sail on a new adventure.

Speraw and Aguilar are both going to Minot State for sports: Speraw will play football and Aguilar will play basketball.

Dissette is currently in Fargo for North Dakota State men’s basketball summer practices.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.