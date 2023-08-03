Gov. Burgum to visit ND National Guard soldiers at the southern border

ND Governor Doug Burgum
ND Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum will travel to Texas next week to visit North Dakota National Guard soldiers supporting efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Burgum, who serves as commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, will visit approximately 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company who began a 30-day mission this week in support of Operation Lone Star. The Governor will also visit with the approximately 125 members from the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment who are deployed on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

While on site, Burgum will tour security and engineering operations at the border and receive briefings from leaders with the North Dakota National Guard and CBP.

“Stopping illegal activity at the southern border is critical to the security of our state and nation, and we deeply appreciate the North Dakota National Guard for supporting ongoing efforts by the state of Texas, CBP and local law enforcement. We look forward to meeting with our Guard members to observe their operations and share gratitude for their service on behalf of all North Dakotans,” Burgum said.

Burgum deployed the 188th in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a May 16 letter asking for states to send available resources to combat illegal activity at the border.

The deployment of the 112th Aviation Regiment followed the return of 125 members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company in September 2022 after they assisted CBP at the border for about a year as requested by the U.S. Army through the National Guard Bureau and with Burgum’s authorization.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND

Latest News

First News at Five
New Salem-Almont begins 9-man title defense at midnight of opening day
First News at Five
Service with a smile: Mobridge man dedicates 24 years to helping others
First News at Five
National trucking company impending bankruptcy presents opportunities for recruitment
First News at Five
North Dakota, Montana legislators looking to extend northern Ports of Entry hours
New Salem-Almont celebrating the season's beginning right at 12 a.m.
New Salem-Almont begins 9-man title defense at midnight of opening day