Crop dusting plane crashes in Jamestown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crop dusting plane crashed in a field near Jamestown.
The Patrol says 29-year-old Michael Carrigee from Bush, Louisiana was attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown this morning.
However, Carrigee failed to gain enough speed for a safe take off, according to the police report.
NDHP says the plane struck a barbwire fence and came to a rest in a pasture west of the Highway 52 bypass.
Carrigee was wearing a harness and had no injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the crash.
