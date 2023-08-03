Crop dusting plane crashes in Jamestown

Crop dusting plane crash
Crop dusting plane crash(file)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crop dusting plane crashed in a field near Jamestown.

The Patrol says 29-year-old Michael Carrigee from Bush, Louisiana was attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown this morning.

However, Carrigee failed to gain enough speed for a safe take off, according to the police report.

NDHP says the plane struck a barbwire fence and came to a rest in a pasture west of the Highway 52 bypass.

Carrigee was wearing a harness and had no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the crash.

