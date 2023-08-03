18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
Purchase at Door 204 in Watford City
Q1 Taxable sales in McKenzie County reaches five-year high
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Port of Fortuna-Oungre
North Dakota, Montana legislators looking to extend northern Ports of Entry hours
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles