Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people died Tuesday around 6 p.m. in a head-on crash five miles south of Williston on Highway 85.

It was raining at the time and the North Dakota Highway Patrol says a vehicle hydroplaned on the wet pavement, crossed the centerline and ran into a semi.

A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Groves, Texas, died at the scene, while the semi driver — a 57-year-old man from Minot — sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.