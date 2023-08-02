Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people died Tuesday around 6 p.m. in a head-on crash five miles south of Williston on Highway 85.

It was raining at the time and the North Dakota Highway Patrol says a vehicle hydroplaned on the wet pavement, crossed the centerline and ran into a semi.

A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Groves, Texas, died at the scene, while the semi driver — a 57-year-old man from Minot — sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

