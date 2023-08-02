Sports Spotlight: Bill Wood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pick a sport, and you’ve probably heard the saying “it’s a young person game.”

Bill Wood did not start playing golf until he was 42. That was 50 years ago, and today we’re putting the North Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame inductee in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

“It’s the hardest game I’ve ever played,” said Wood.

The Iowa native moved to Bismarck in 1969. He started golfing at Riverwood as a way to meet people.

“I got interested in it and whenever I had free time I’d go out and practice,” said Wood.

In the winter, Wood would put a little jelly jar on the rug to work on his putting.

“I’d start out at 2 feet, 6 feet, 8 feet and I wouldn’t quite until I had ten in a row. Sometimes it took a while to get my ten,” said Wood.

All of that practice was reflected in his handicap.

“I went from 14 down to 7 and I got my name in Golf Digest,” said Wood.

Anyone who’s played golf understands it can be a frustrating game. Bill says he had a bad temper back in the day.

“I’m embarrassed the way I acted. Some of the guys I played with I asked ‘how could you play with me with my temper’ and they’d say we didn’t have anything else to do and it’s kind of fun to watch you,” said Wood.

24 years after Wood started, they watched him shoot his age for the first time: a 66 at Apple Creek when he was 66 years old.

During the 1980′s, he never thought much about it, but in the 1990′s a local pro requested that Wood keep track.

“I’ve shot my age about, I think, 554 times, and less than 1 percent of the people ever shoot their age. The only year I missed was 71, no excuse me, 72, that was the only year I did not shoot my age. I had atrial fib, I had a little heart trouble and I couldn’t play a full round,” said Wood.

Wood is now 92. He’s a 3-time state seniors champion and 33 years ago he went into the NDGA Hall of Fame.

“I just think Jesus allowed me to be able to do this, and I don’t lose my temper anymore. I’m not strong enough to break a club so I don’t throw them,” said Wood.

Wood was asked to try out for the Brooklyn Dodgers, but he ended up taking a college scholarship to play baseball and basketball.

