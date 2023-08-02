Small-town summer tradition: Mr. Bob’s Drive-In celebrates 65 years in business

SELBY, S.D. (KFYR) - Hot summer days are the perfect excuse to treat yourself to ice cream.

For people in northern South Dakota, one of the most popular ice cream stops is right on Highway 83 in the small Walworth County town of Selby.

Bertha Mudge first opened what’s now called Mr. Bob’s Drive-in on July 11, 1958. It’s been the go-to ice cream stop in the area ever since.

Not much has changed in the 65 years since it first opened, and for many, a stop here isn’t just about the ice cream.

For Regina Chase, summer means ice cream. It also means working at Mr. Bob’s Drive-In.

“This is my sixth year,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind of a summer. We’ve been really busy.”

She is in charge of taking orders and making ice cream treats, cheeseburgers and more.

“What’s the best part about working here?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“The people for sure,” Chase answered, people like the Stiegelmeier family.

“What’s your favorite thing to get here?” asked Kerzman.

“A cheeseburger,” responded eight-year-old Cooper Stiegelmeier.

“I like that they have chocolate and vanilla because I like both,” added his six-year-old sister Sommer.

“We love having a delicious place to eat in Selby,” said their mom, Courtney Steigelmeier.

Mr. Bob’s has been a staple in the small South Dakota town of Selby for 65 years. It first opened as a Dairy Freeze in 1958, but when Laurena Idler took over in 1961, she changed the name to Mr. Bob’s, in honor of her husband, Bob Idler.

Like most teenagers in Selby, Cindy Geier worked here during high school.

“I was a car hop,” Geier recalled. “This is the first job I ever had back in 1973 or 74.”

Now, she’s working here again, this time as the owner.

“Inside is like walking back into the 1950s,” said Geier. “Not much has changed, even where the ice cream machine is is the same exact position.”

Geier and her husband purchased Mr. Bob’s last fall.

“It’s been a learning experience,” she admitted.

What she’s learned is that this iconic drive-in is important to her community, and to people who don’t even live here.

“It has been astounding to hear people say they came here just to go to Mr. Bob’s,” she said.

They come for the ice cream and for the burgers.

“Cheeseburgers are probably our biggest sellers,” said Geier.

But they also come for the tradition and for the sense of community. Here, ice cream brings people together. And that brings a smile to Geier’s face.

It was important to Geier to keep Mr. Bob’s in her family.

Laurena Idler is her second cousin, so Geier says she feels like she’s keeping a family tradition going by running Mr. Bob’s.

Mr. Bob’s is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. They close in the winter, but Cindy hopes to stay open until September or October.

Follow them on Facebook to see their schedule.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.