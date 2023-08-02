Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the first summer storms rolled through the area on Tuesday evening. One place that saw significant damage was Beulah Bay.

“I’ll tell you what my yard used to look like, it used to look really pretty,” said Shari Hafner of Beulah Bay.

Hafner’s yard is now littered with pieces of her home of the last 27 years.

“It threw chairs that way, it threw chairs everywhere, absolutely everywhere,” said Hafner.

A severe storm that blew through the Beulah Bay area ripped the Hafner’s new roof off, destroyed their gazebo, flooded their home and uprooted trees.

“Then the hail started. When the roof went, it was a big whoosh, a big whooshing sound,” said Hafner.

Her home wasn’t the only one in the neighborhood damaged.

“It’s completely uprooted, it took my waterline with it,” Kurt Dutchuk of Beulah.

Broken windows and dented siding from hail and leaves and branches blanketing many yards greeted residents who came out after the storm.

“Still a little shock and awe,” said Dutchuk.

Boats now sit on top of docks, beached on the shoreline. Campers are flipped on their sides.

“The wind was just hellacious, it bent trees back,” said Angela McNamara of Lincoln.

Angela says she was terrified as the wind rolled in and the hail came down.

“I’ve been through storms, but I’ve never been through one like that before,” said McNamara.

The National Weather Service was out inspecting the damage. They say hail remained in some highway ditches. From what they have seen so far, they believe it was strong winds that damaged crops and structures in Mercer County.

“So far I have not seen tornado damage. Not to say there isn’t any yet, that maybe I haven’t seen yet. Preponderance now is that a high wind event came through,” said John Paul Martin meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Despite all the damage, people were thankful.

“It’s quite a mess I’m just glad no one in my family or any of my neighbors were seriously injured or anything. So I think everyone is okay out here, which is great news. We can replace this stuff. We can’t replace lives,” said Dutchuk.

Neighbors flocked between yards as everyone helped each other dig through the destruction.

“It’s just the way everyone is out here. Everyone will help each other out and clean up and move on. It’s just the American way,” said Dutchuk.

Residents say it will take a while to clean up, but it’s easier because they’re doing it together.

The National Weather Service did report a tornado in Wilton but says there was no damage to structures.

