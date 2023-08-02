New Pollinator Garden at A. James Silbernagel Memorial Park

Pollinator Garden at A. James Silbernagel Memorial Park
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pollinator insects are an essential part of our ecosystem. To make sure pollinators have space to thrive, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and Lewis and Clark Wildlife Club worked together to plant a pollinator garden at A. James Silbernagel Memorial Park.

An Eagle Scout also built a butterfly kiosk that has informational booklets on pollinators.

The flowers are pretty, but they play a big role for all living things.

“Pollinators are essential to our ecosystem. Without pollinators, our ecosystem would collapse. About one-third of the food we drink is a direct result of pollinators, all kinds of birds and different animals eat the seeds pollinators help produce,” said Allyn Sapa, secretary of the Lewis and Clark wildlife club.

There are many different types of flowers that bloom in different seasons, so the garden will change with time.

The park is located in the Silver Ranch development in east Bismarck.

