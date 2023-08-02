Long-anticipated runway project recognized in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota helped recognize the new runway at the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport.

The long-anticipated project is complete, and leaders say this is just the start of airport expansion.

“It’s not only about getting more flights, but also working to get that eastern hub again, meaning trying to get Delta or somebody back in here that takes that eastern hub to Minneapolis that would take boardings to the next level,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven helped secure nearly $50 million for the project. He says it will not only increase air travel but also make it safer.

The work was also supported by state and local funds, and Airport Manager Kelly Braun called it a team effort.

Aircraft have been utilizing the new runway since late last year.

“Anyone that flew in here previously would tell you that our facilities here were lacking, and to have this new infrastructure in place, the feedback that we’ve got has been phenomenal,” said Braun.

Now that the runway is complete, leaders are focused on developing a new terminal at the airport.

“Everybody’s on top of this and I think it’s full speed ahead here,” said Hoeven.

With boardings increasing by more than 23 percent between 2021 and 2022, things are looking up.

The project added 900 feet to the airport’s runway length.

In total, the airport received about $67 million in federal, state and local funding for the runway expansion.

