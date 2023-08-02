Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements
Attorney David Dusek and David Handeland
Epping man sentenced to life without parole for murder
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Joshua James Lidberg
Meth and THC Oil labs found in Dickinson Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says
First News at Ten
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal