Judge denies plea agreement for man involved in skimming oil

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A plea agreement was denied by a Northwest District Court Judge for a man charged with stealing oil in McKenzie County and selling it for a profit Wednesday.

Darrell Merrell was charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property after he and three others stole over $2.4 million in crude oil from 2020 to 2022. Merrell would have avoided jail time with the agreement.

“[Merrell] was the only one to cooperate fully from the get-go. He implicated himself in the oil skimming scheme, he implicated his defendants, he implicated those outside of this case as well,” said Ty Skarda, McKenzie County States Attorney.

“It was one of those things where if your information turns out useful and very useful, we will reach an agreement. We did that and that’s why we are here,” said Robert Bolinske, Jr, Merrell’s attorney.

Judge Robin Schmidt said she was not going to accept the agreement.

Merrell’s co-conspirators, Michael Garcia, Joseph Vandewalker, and Mark McGregor, have all been sentenced and are serving time in prison. Michael Garcia’s wife, Elizabeth Garcia, submitted a letter to the court arguing against the agreement. The two-page note claims that Merrell is downplaying his involvement in the crime and wasn’t the only person to cooperate with investigators.

“My husband came in on or around April 6 without my knowledge and without counsel and literally told on himself. The only new information Mr. Merrell gives in his interview is his involvement, so how is Mr. Merrell’s interview any more significant than my husband’s when my husband’s interview was a whole month before Mr. Merrell’s and he willfully walked into the police station and gave it?” the letter said.

Garcia mentions she has known Merrell since 2015.

Another hearing on this case will be set for a later date.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.