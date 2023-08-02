I Can Bike Camp gives people of all abilities the chance to ride a bike

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Learning to ride a bike is a memorable part of a child’s life, but some kids with disabilities might not have the resources to get that chance. The I Can Bike Camp gives people of any age that opportunity.

It’s a five-day camp, and this is the seventh year it’s been held in Bismarck.

This year there are 22 riders.

The camp is hosted by the Anne Carlsen Center and the Downs Syndrome support network Designer Genes.

“It really just bridges the gap between kids with and without disabilities. Riding a bike is something that almost everybody learns how to do. So it’s just one item we can help cross off a list to make everyone in the community more united,” said Rachael Buss, camp director.

She says there is a high success rate among the people who complete the camp, possibly because there are two volunteers from the community who help each individual learn.

