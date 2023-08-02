Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Wild horses have roamed Theodore Roosevelt National Park grounds for decades. However, if the park’s livestock management plan from last year goes, that might change.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of the only national parks with wild horses. The park’s livestock management plan that they released last year could change that.

“This is our park, these are our horses and we have a right to vote and have our voice heard,” said Chris Kman, wild horse advocate with Chasing Horses.

If the park’s original plan goes through, the wild horses will be removed.

The City of Medora recently joined the growing list of those who oppose the plan, calling for the preservation of the horses in their resolution draft.

Senator John Hoeven recently included legislation in the Department of Interior’s Appropriation Bill, which the Appropriations Committee passed.

It urges the park to adopt a plan that will maintain “the historic scene commensurate with the historic herds.”

“There were horses at the time that Teddy Roosevelt was out here ranching, so they’re historically significant, and the people of North Dakota want horses in the park,” said Hoeven.

As it stands, administrators at Theodore Roosevelt State Park have the final say in the horses’ fate.

If this most recent bill passes on the Senate floor, the next step will be for the president to sign it, at which point it’ll become law that the park maintain the wild herd.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor says that the park has been “transparent” throughout the entire process.

“We’re all very cautiously optimistic that the park service will allow the wild horses to continue because they’re a big part of our heritage,” said Lefor.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger, the state park’s Deputy Superintendent, says the park’s committee is still in the process of drafting their environmental assessment, which includes evaluating proposed alternatives to the previously announced livestock management plan.

The park’s horses were declared a national heritage species under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.