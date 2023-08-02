Former Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to incest, sexual assault

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - A Wibaux man pleaded guilty in District Court to incest and sexual assault charges.

The Montana Attorney General’s office said 42-year-old Joshua Harris admitted to sexually assaulting three young girls multiple times over eight years.

They said Harris mentioned multiple times he wanted to leave his now-former wife and run off with one of the victims.

Harris previously served as the Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 17. The state will be requesting 100 years with 80 suspended.

He will be ineligible for parole for the first 20 years.

