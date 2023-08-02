Camp Courageous to teach kids emotional literacy

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — Schools will be reopening soon, and some parents may be looking for last-minute summer activities for their kids.

Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is having its 2nd annual free camp called “Camp Courageous” for kids in third through fifth grade.

Shari Pister, youth and family therapist, said they primarily want to provide a fun way to teach kids about large emotions.

She said they will include physical, science, arts and crafts and mindfulness activities.

“It’s more so about playing while they learn, not just lecturing them. So it’s just a fun way for them to grasp some concepts,” said Pister.

Pister said they’ve almost filled up all 50 spots.

