Bismarck Public Schools holds registration event at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is fast approaching and Bismarck Public Schools wanted to give families the opportunity to register while they were back-to-school shopping at the Kirkwood Mall.

BPS Communications Director Steve Koontz says enrollment is trending upward, so it’s good for parents to enroll their kids early. It also ensures kids get a spot in their neighborhood school.

“There’s not really a deadline per se, the sooner the better. That gives us a chance to optimize our staffing and make sure that we are prepared to accommodate all students,” said Koontz.

This is the second year for registration at the Mall. Families can also register online, or in person at their new location, at 128 Soo Line Dr. in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.