Ward County Library reviews book legislation
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — Now that the dust has settled, one bill legislating obscene materials in library books is going into effect on January 1.

House Bill 1205 requires libraries to remove or relocate sexually explicit material and to have a policy in place for reviewing and removing library books.

Kerri Boetcher said they are reviewing current policy and procedure they’ve had in place for more than a decade.

“I started at the library ten years ago. We’ve reviewed it since then, so we keep up to date to make sure it’s still following what all we need to do,” said Boetcher.

She said they have had two books challenged in the last five years.

