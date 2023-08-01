US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas. (Credit: Getty Images, Lindsay Shiver, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in the Bahamas and charged with conspiring to kill her husband.

Two Bahamian men were also taken into custody. According to prosecutors, the accused agreed to carry out a murder-for-hire plot on Lindsay Shiver’s husband on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas on July 16.

The plot was foiled, but it is not entirely clear how.

The three defendants were in a courtroom in the Bahamas on Friday. They were not required to enter a plea, but they were told that if they were seeking bail they could appeal to the supreme court on the island.

Social media that appeared to belong to Shiver showed that her husband and she attended Auburn University and it appeared to show a happy, church-going family, but it was back in April that her husband filed for divorce, citing his wife’s adulterous conduct as the reason for the filing.

The next day, Shiver also filed for a divorce.

CNN reached out to the attorneys in the divorce proceedings but did not get a response.

Meanwhile, the next court date in the Bahamas for the three defendants is October 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND
NDSF 2023 Wrap-Up
North Dakota State Fair Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance in 2023!
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen accused of murder, pleads not guilty to separate terrorizing incident
Attorney David Dusek and David Handeland
Epping man sentenced to life without parole for murder
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

The family of Henrietta Lacks returned to court Monday morning.
Henrietta Lacks’ family, biotech firm reach settlement over use of her cells in research, reports say
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/31/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/31/2023
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas