Turtle Mountain residents asked to conserve water

Belcourt area water usage
Belcourt area water usage(KMOT)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TURTLE MOUNTAINS, N.D. (KMOT) - Some residents in the Turtle Mountains are being asked to conserve water use following a myriad of problems.

The request from the Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission is due to recent leaks, line breaks, construction issues and water treatment complications.

The commission is asking the public to avoid unnecessary usage such as watering lawns and gardens, pools, sprinklers, washing cars, etc.

The commission also posted on social media that they are handing out drinking water throughout the week during office hours. Residents should bring a copy of their water bill.

Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission's notice for residents to conserve water
Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission's notice for residents to conserve water(KMOT)

