Trinity Health partners with Town and Country Credit Union

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — Trinity Health will be opening a Town and Country Credit Union inside the lobby of its new medical campus.

Pam Hopkins, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Trinity Health, said it’ll be open to patients, families and employees.

Ron Merritt, Vice President of Business Development for Town and Country Credit Union said lots of visitors come to the hospital, so they were excited about this partnership.

“It’s also about financial education that we can offer for employees that are here, so we’re going to partner with Trinity and offer some of that, so you have your health and your financial health,” said Merritt.

It will open next spring. It’ll include services such as checking and saving accounts, and their ATMs will be at the hospital before the credit union itself opens there.

