Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan just got a facelift. It has been under construction for the last 10 months and plans to reopen August 16 at 4 p.m.

The bar will have a popcorn machine, full bar, pull tabs, blackjack, a TouchTunes machine and pizza from Phat fish brewing company out of Dickinson.

It will have 12 lines of tap beer, which they hope to bump up to 24 in the future.

The manager says they also have hopes of adding a patio.

“Get that more rejuvenation back into the city, adding places where people can go before or after sports games on a Sunday afternoon that isn’t just your regular bar someplace, that you can get along and have a beer with friends. Dart league is going to be a thing here and other little local events,” said Zack Wanner, manager.

It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. They’re hiring for part-time and full-time positions.

