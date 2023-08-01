Shiloh Christian School breaking ground for new additions

Ground breaking at Shiloh Christian School
Ground breaking at Shiloh Christian School(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was a massive enrollment increase during the pandemic, at Shiloh Christian School and their student populations have stayed post-pandemic. The school is now expanding.

The administration is trying to support the growth by expanding.

“Right now Shiloh is in the best financial circumstances it’s ever been in in its history. And it’s really due to the growth,” said Todd Benson, superintendent. “The growth is significant. I mean, we’re looking at another growth period this year. That’s why we really are on a narrow timeline. We have to have those classrooms done.”

He says many parents liked the policies the school had in place during the pandemic.

“Well, that was we did handle things a little differently because we went face to face and so, you know, and we’re, we saw the most growth was with our families with young children where both parents work, and they can’t leave their kids at home. So that did a tribute to it. But you know, the big question was, were they going to stay,” said Benson.

Now that the kids have stayed, the class sizes have gone from 30 kids per grade level to around 40-50. Grade levels kindergarten through third grade now have three classes.

“It will just enhance the students here at Shiloh because we’ll have more classrooms. We’ll keep our class sizes smaller, which is what we strive for,” said Emily Lee, first-grade teacher.

She says it helps her and the other teachers form more personal relationships.

“We need space here, and especially for our fine arts, that are really going to enhance our program for music calls, for programs. Just that fine arts piece just provides more opportunities for kids and their learning,” said Lee.

For phase one of the project, the cost is $10 million which will go to expand classroom capacity and add a performing arts center. For phase two, it’s $5 million which will go to a new gymnasium and fitness center.

Phase one of the project broke ground today. They’re hoping to have phase one completed by the next school year.

