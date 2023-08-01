Pro’s Pointer #14: leadcore fishing

Pro's Pointer
Pro's Pointer(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You cannot put your fishing lures where you want to unless you know where they are. Johnnie Candle is trolling again in this week’s Pro’s Pointer and it’s the type of line he’s using that’s the critical aspect of the presentation.

“Leadcore fishing line is just that, it’s a weighted fishing line. It has many attributes that are fairly obvious,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee. “Because it’s weighted, it sinks and it allows us to fish lures much deeper than they would typically run. But one attribute that I feel gets often overlooked is the fact that it’s dense and it has a larger diameter. This causes the line to follow the track of our boat. So to build off of our tip from last week, instead of having to get fancy and make a loop on the end of the point, all we have to do is keep our boat in the proper depth range, going around the tip of the point, knowing that our lures are going to follow the track of our boat. Yes, sometimes it really is that simple.”

Next week, Johnnie is sitting in front of the cooler in his garage. To find out why, make sure to watch First News at Six with Your News Leader on August 8.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND
NDSF 2023 Wrap-Up
North Dakota State Fair Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance in 2023!
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen accused of murder, pleads not guilty to separate terrorizing incident
Attorney David Dusek and David Handeland
Epping man sentenced to life without parole for murder
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the US-Mexico border mission
Great Plains All-Star game
Larks in the All-Star game
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 8/01/2023
First News at Ten
ND National Guard increases recruitment efforts