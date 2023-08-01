Pro’s Pointer #14: leadcore fishing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You cannot put your fishing lures where you want to unless you know where they are. Johnnie Candle is trolling again in this week’s Pro’s Pointer and it’s the type of line he’s using that’s the critical aspect of the presentation.

“Leadcore fishing line is just that, it’s a weighted fishing line. It has many attributes that are fairly obvious,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee. “Because it’s weighted, it sinks and it allows us to fish lures much deeper than they would typically run. But one attribute that I feel gets often overlooked is the fact that it’s dense and it has a larger diameter. This causes the line to follow the track of our boat. So to build off of our tip from last week, instead of having to get fancy and make a loop on the end of the point, all we have to do is keep our boat in the proper depth range, going around the tip of the point, knowing that our lures are going to follow the track of our boat. Yes, sometimes it really is that simple.”

