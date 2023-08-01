North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer still undecided on reelection run

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Control of the US Senate will be up for grabs in the 2024 election. One of those seats includes Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, who has not made a final decision on the future yet.

Cramer, who is serving his first term in the senate, said he has enjoyed his work and loves representing the state. Cramer said he acknowledges there are rewards that come with longevity in the chamber.

“A second term for me would mean greater clout, probably a chairmanship as well. Seniority matters in the Senate. That’s where my thinking is today without telling you exactly what I intend to do. I guess I would be surprised if I decided not to run for reelection,” said Cramer.

Cramer said when it comes to campaigning, no one is entitled to the position.

“Whether I’m one of the 10 Republicans, or the 20 Democrats, we all have to make our case to the people we work for, that’s what is so great about our system of self-governance,” said Cramer.

Cramer added he could see congress going either way next election.

“I think the opportunity is there for both parties to present a vision for America that resonates not with their base but resonates with the vast majority of people who are either independent or somewhere center-right or center-left and they care more about the country than they do political party,” said Cramer.

Cramer defeated former Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp in 2018 with more than 55 percent of the vote.

Currently, no one has announced a run for North Dakota’s Senate seat.

How you can submit reports to ensure the accuracy of the Drought Monitor in ND – CMT
