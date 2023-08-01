New seat belt law goes into effect, motor vehicle fatalities also up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New North Dakota laws passed by the 2023 legislature go into effect Tuesday and a lot of them are traffic laws. One of them requires everyone in a car to wear a seat belt.

There’s a familiar saying in North Dakota: “Click It or Ticket,” and now that applies to everyone in a vehicle.

“Even backseat passengers are going to be required to wear a seat belt,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

If someone in the vehicle is not wearing a seat belt, the driver can be fined. The law is also moving from a secondary enforcement to a primary enforcement.

“So that means law enforcement can pull drivers over if occupants are not wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Kadrmas.

Vision Zero’s preliminary data in the first six months of 2023 indicate that 56 percent of motor vehicle fatalities were people not wearing seat belts.

“Not wearing your seat belt is the number one contributing factor to motor vehicle fatalities,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager for Vision Zero.

Traffic fatalities are also up this year. So far in 2023, there have been 53 fatalities compared to 47 at the same time last year.

“It’s a lot of different reasons; some people just don’t want to be told what do to. Driving is a privilege, not a right, so we’ve got to take these precautions and save as many lives as we can on our roadways,” said Wahlman.

Adults will be fined $20 for a seat belt violation, and $25 and one point off a license if a child is unrestrained in the vehicle.

Other traffic laws that will be enforced going forward require turn signals in roundabouts, moving over for all stalled vehicles on highways and law enforcement will now send all traffic violation reports to insurance companies.

