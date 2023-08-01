National Guard Increases Recruitment Efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Private Michael Schatz used to work in retail before joining the National Guard at 39 years old. While he says the benefits and pay at his old job were good, they just don’t compare to the benefits, or the work, that he’s doing now.

“I always wanted to get in either as a federal technician or work towards something better than just a 401k when you retired, but an actual pension plan. The Guard actually does that, so with me being in the Guard, I have a pension that I work towards,” Schatz said.

According to Ziprecruiter, the National Guard offers an average of $16 an hour for full-time recruits with less than two years of experience. You make less when you work part-time, but all employees earn the same benefits, such as tuition assistance, VA benefits, and funding for certifications or training.

“If somebody wanted to go and be a police officer, they’re able to use the Guard’s money to go the Academy and to get the help for purchasing all of the things,” Alexis Aschoff, a recruiter for the National Guard in North Dakota, said.

Frankie Sue Pierson, the owner of the new restaurant PROTEINHOUSE, says she’s hiring baristas starting at $15 an hour and cooks at $18, and already has experience working with employees who have a second job.

“If they have second jobs, we’ll work around it and be able to that,” Pierson said.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander for North Dakota’s National Guard, Nicolette Daschendorf, said things have started to turn around in the Peace Garden state after a slump in recruitment numbers from previous years.

“We’re leveling off, and we’re starting to turn in the right directions. So, by putting in some things that we hadn’t been doing for a while, or just changing things up, we’re seeing more traction,” Daschendorf said.

The Army predicts it will be about 15,000 soldiers short of its 65,000 new recruits goal.

