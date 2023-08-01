Larks in the All-Star game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in team history, the Northwoods League All-Star game is happening in Bismarck. The top players from Great Plains Division are in the Capital City and the Larks made some franchise history with how many players were selected to participate.

One of the highest honors you can receive in any sport is to be named an all-star.

“My host family kids woke me up and surprised me after our long bus trip back from Mankato, and it was a really cool moment,” said Benjamin Rosengard shortstop for the Larks.

“I got a call from my brother. I actually just woke up, and he goes ‘Hey, congrats on making the all-star game!’ I had no idea,” said Brad Helton, pitcher for the Larks.

For the first time in team history, the Larks had five players chosen to compete in the Northwoods League All-Star game.

“Hopefully they take it as they got a chance at this game. You know, that’s someone patting you on the back where you don’t have to look for it, they’re coming to you saying you’re pretty good,” said Will Flynt, head coach for the Larks.

While players aim to become better ball players during the summer, following through on individual goals creates a sense of confidence.

“I’ve had two goals, and this has been one of them for the summer. The other has been Lark of the Year. Obviously, we want to win as a team, but the individual goal has been to start at shortstop in front of the home crowd in the all-star game,” said Rosengard.

“I wasn’t coming into this season expecting anything special, but through consistency, just focusing on what I can control, hoping to have the best outcomes it’s been able to work out,” said Jack Herring, outfielder for the Larks.

Not only is it the first time that the Larks have five players selected, it’s also the first time that the all-star game is in Bismarck. Doing it in front of the home crowd makes it even more rewarding.

“I think it just shows the community support, and sometimes you’re playing when your body isn’t feeling great, but coming out in front of these fans every night, I think it’s really a credit to them and a credit to our coaching staff, and all the support system we have around us. To send five of us to the all-star game is really special,” said Rosengard.

Rosengard helped the Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge last night. He will be the starting shortstop for the West this evening.

