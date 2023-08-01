Exploring Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park

FT. LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re hiking at Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park, you’re not only walking into nature, but you’re also taking a step back in time.

What is now known as Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park was once called home by the Mandan people in the mid-1500s to the late 1700s. General George Custer and the Seventh Calvary were also stationed there in the late 1800s.

Both of these areas have since been recreated so these peoples’ stories are not forgotten.

“They tell the history of the Mandan, from how the lodges were built to the ceremonies they would do in the large ceremonial lodge that we have to how they kept them in the winter,” said Erik Dietrich, park manager of Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Park management says the blockhouses are what makes Ft. Abraham Lincoln stick out from the others.

“That symbol is put on to a lot of different things, and that is a tried and true symbol that people see the blockhouse, ok Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park or Ft. Abraham Lincoln,” said Dietrich.

The park also features more than 12 miles of trail for those that like to hike and enjoy the scenery as well as camping, if you’re looking to get away for a weekend or longer.

“A lot of people come out here for beauty, a lot of people come out here for peace and tranquility. A lot of people come out for recreation from just camping,” said Dietrich.

What the park staff really wants visitors to focus on when they arrive at the park is creating long-lasting memories.

“Seeing other people make those memories, having the ability to help them continue to use the park and continue to build those memories for decades to come,” said Dietrich.

It doesn’t matter the season, there’s always something to see at Ft. Abraham Lincoln.

