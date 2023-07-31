Watford City man arrested for gross sexual imposition, burglary

Dylan Lobato
Dylan Lobato(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man was arrested in connection to a pair of sexual assaults reported earlier this month.

The Watford City Police Department says Dylan Lobato tried to force himself on a taxicab driver around 12:30 a.m. on July 11.

They say Lobato then stole the vehicle after the driver fled and drove to another house, where he entered and attempted to sexually assault another individual. The resident fought back, and Lobato fled.

Officers said the individuals’ description matched Lobato, and a search warrant of Lobato’s house resulted in the department finding items from the sexual assaults.

Lobato was arrested on July 28. He was charged with gross sexual imposition, burglary, terrorizing, sexual assault and wearing a mask during commission of a criminal offense.

Lobato is being held on two $50,000 bonds.

The Watford City Police Department say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

