Two pipeline companies fined

Pipeline Penalties
By Alan Miller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two pipeline companies have agreed to pay twelve and a half million dollars in civil penalties over spills in North Dakota and Montana.

Belle Fourche’s Bicentennial Pipeline ruptured in 2016 in Billings County, spilling oil into a tributary to Ash Coulee Creek, which feeds into the Little Missouri River.

It was made worse by the fact that the spill wasn’t reported until a landowner discovered it.

In 2015, Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline ruptured where it crosses under the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana.

The money is to resolve claims under the Clean Water Act and Pipeline Safety Laws.

