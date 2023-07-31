Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.,...
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota
Riders getting ready for the scramble outside of the Freedom Riders club
Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Buttigieg touts progress in goal for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles
Buttigieg touts progress in goal for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles
Buttigieg touts progress in goal for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles
An SUV believed to have been used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say