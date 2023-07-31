North Dakota State Fair Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance in 2023!

NDSF 2023 Wrap-Up
NDSF 2023 Wrap-Up(Photo courtesy: NDSF)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minot, ND (KFYR) -

The North Dakota State Fair (NDSF) has reason to celebrate as they announce a record-breaking attendance of 356,534 this year, up by 13 percent. The previous highest attendance was in 2013, with 320,485.

The Grandstand was sold out to capacity (18,000) on Saturday, July 22, for Jelly Roll.

The 4-H, FFA, and Open class exhibits filled the State Fair Center. Livestock competitions, which were held each day, featured goats, sheep, swine, dairy, beef, rabbits, and horses.

Food Frenzy winners included Flounders, Windsor Waffles, Sue Sue’s Concessions, and Old Tyme Kettle Korn. Commercial and Food Vendors also reported higher sales.

Overall, the NDSF was a huge success and a great time for everyone. Next year’s state fair is scheduled for July 19-27, 2024. We can’t wait to see what next year’s fair will bring!

