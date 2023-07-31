The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board urges Governor Burgum to accept their new strategy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Typically student teachers are assisted by a collaborating veteran teacher who helps guide them, but some say that system needs to change because of the teacher shortage.

The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board held an emergency meeting last Thursday to discuss the problem.

The Board crafted a letter to Governor Burgum, asking him to allow more education students to lead a classroom on their own.

“The content of the letter was asking for an emergency ruling related to student teachers, also known as pre-service teachers. And so the board was asking that for pre-service teachers that the university felt were ready, they could become the teacher of record,” said Rebecca Pitkin, executive director.

The letter specified that the students would act as the teacher of record for one semester.

The board says they think this is the course of action that will be best in the short term, but other educational organizations, like North Dakota United, don’t agree with this approach.

“There is an art and a science to teaching and people that are fully trained and fully licensed. Understand that, and they are able to put their skills to work for the betterment of the children in their care,” said Nick Archuleta, NDU President. “When you start putting people in the classroom that aren’t trained, they aren’t licensed to teach, that puts that child at a disadvantage.”

He acknowledges there are more than 200 open teaching positions in North Dakota, and he wants a task force rather than taking a Band-Aid approach.

If the governor approves it, it will fall under a sunset clause, which means it expires after a certain date. It would also be used to collect data.

“Our board attempted to find something that was the least way of lowering the standards. We believe in high standards. We believe in pre-service teaching. Our office has received a lot of calls about the district’s inability to fill the shortage,” said Pitkin.

Keeping teachers in the classrooms once they start is also a big concern.

“Mentored teachers are much more likely to stay in the profession long-term. For those teachers that are already in the field. They’ll be teaching alongside people without a license, without a degree,” said Archuleta.

The letter also asked for the students to have a mentor in the building to answer their questions.

The students considered would be those who have finished all their coursework before beginning their internship.

The board is still waiting to hear back from the governor on what his decision will be.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.