ND State Fair vendor presents donations, sign to Fargo PD

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One vendor’s fundraiser this year became a big success thanks to the donations of fairgoers.

Despite the tip jar being stolen earlier in the week, Gobbler Concessions still crushed their goal in supporting the victims of the Fargo shooting earlier this month. They received a total of $2,800 from tips as well as support from Polar Slush, Flounders and Metalcraft, including a metal sign. Bob Mlynar said he felt that raising the money, and those who donated, did so for the same reason.

“It was the right thing to do to kinda help out in a bad time,” said Mlynar.

Mlynar and Gobbler Concessions successfully dropped off the donations and a sign Monday morning with the Fargo Police Department.

