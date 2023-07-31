Minot Public Library children’s section in midst of remodel

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library is in the midst of a big remodeling, specifically the children’s library downstairs.

These regulars were surprised they couldn’t go into the children’s library on this day.

Kaylee Lang, one of its stakeholders, said she thinks it’s being improved.

“They’re building more books,” said Lang.

When Randi Monley, in a burst of inspiration, produced a vision to revitalize the children’s library, she went to the library director, during the time of COVID, with an idea.

“This is my dream, and we talked about it for a couple of years,” said Monley.

The concept is of the forest. Josh Pikka, circulation and technology librarian, has been hard at work moving computers from the children’s area to storage.

“The boring columns are going to be huge, huge trees, and things are just going to come alive as in a storybook,” said Pikka.

Some of the new bookcases will include reading nooks for kids to sit and read.

“There’s going to be, of course, the designated play area with a little slide in there,” said Monley.

Monley said she wanted to incorporate more play since it’s one of the five early literacy development skills.

Instead of building books, they will be moving these children’s books to the downstairs lobby area.

This part of the renovation is expected to be completed in late October.

The entrance to the children’s library will become a 12-foot door with decorative glass and more leaves. That part is expected to finish a month later.

Children’s programming will be canceled in the meantime.

Monley says this library has more than 20 thousand library cardholders, and some have one card for the whole family.

