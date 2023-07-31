Meth and THC Oil labs found in Dickinson Sunday
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in jail after two drug labs were busted Sunday in Dickinson.
Dickinson police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West for a possible overdose.
Evidence was found and a search warrant was obtained.
Law enforcement and a Hazmat team found a meth lab, a pound of meth, a THC oil lab, 30 firearms and other drugs.
37-year-old Joshua James Lidberg was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.