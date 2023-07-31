Meth and THC Oil labs found in Dickinson Sunday

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in jail after two drug labs were busted Sunday in Dickinson.

Dickinson police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West for a possible overdose.

Evidence was found and a search warrant was obtained.

Law enforcement and a Hazmat team found a meth lab, a pound of meth, a THC oil lab, 30 firearms and other drugs.

37-year-old Joshua James Lidberg was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

Lab cleanup (KFYR-TV)

