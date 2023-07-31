Meth and THC Oil labs found in Dickinson Sunday

Joshua James Lidberg
Joshua James Lidberg(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in jail after two drug labs were busted Sunday in Dickinson.

Dickinson police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West for a possible overdose.

Evidence was found and a search warrant was obtained.

Law enforcement and a Hazmat team found a meth lab, a pound of meth, a THC oil lab, 30 firearms and other drugs.

37-year-old Joshua James Lidberg was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

Lab cleanup
Lab cleanup(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.,...
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota
Riders getting ready for the scramble outside of the Freedom Riders club
Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp

Latest News

Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take affect August 1 in ND
Pipeline Penalties
Two pipeline companies fined
File photo of an empty classroom.
The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board urges Governor Burgum to accept their new strategy
Ward County Emergency Services is hosting a sports preparedness seminar
Emergency Management hosts a seminar to educate local sports organizers on sports preparedness