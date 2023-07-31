Longtime commitment: Bismarck couple starts every day with a visit to Panera Bread

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us can’t start our day without a cup of coffee.

Ron and Karen Carlson are among those who need a cup or two in the morning.

But for the Carlsons, it’s not just about the coffee. It’s about where they fill their mugs.

Mornings for Ron and Karen Carlson start at Panera Bread.

“This is our special spot,” said Karen.

The couple starts every day in this special spot. It’s where they enjoy a cup of coffee, breakfast and time together. They’ve been loyal Panera Bread customers since 2006, when they lived on the West Coast.

“That’s where we got hooked,” explained Ron.

When they moved to Bismarck, they patiently waited for their favorite restaurant to join them. When Bismarck’s Panera opened in 2015, the Carlsons were quick to claim their table.

“We enjoy the friends we’ve made down here,” said Ron.

“So, is it the food and the coffee or is it the people?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“Yes. Yes,” answered Ron with a smile. “All of it!”

“We get up and come here every day so we can see our friends,” added Karen, friends from Bismarck and friends from California, where the Carlsons spend their winters.

Karen often snaps photos of those friends. She put some of her favorites into a photo album. That book also includes a list of all the Panera Breads the couple has visited.

“We were at 63 when I made this book,” Karen said.

Now, they’re up to 76 different cities.

“There are times we are down here three times a day: breakfast, lunch and dinner,” laughed Ron.

Mostly because of people like morning opening manager James Sime.

“They are very nice to us,” said Karen.

Sime is quick to point out, the Carlsons are some of his favorites too.

“As a manager, you see the good and the bad every day. They’re the good all the time,” said Sime.

The good, the Carlsons say, all starts with a good cup of coffee.

The Carlsons have some favorite menu items at Panera.

Karen is a big fan of the Asiago bagel, toasted with a patty of butter and a slice of white cheddar.

Ron is currently on a yogurt and granola kick.

Both say the mac and cheese with broccoli is a favorite lunch option.

