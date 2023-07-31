Former Washburn teacher sentenced to five years

Joshua Eddy sentencing
Joshua Eddy sentencing(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn school teacher will serve five years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Administrators told investigators last November that Joshua Eddy had been communicating inappropriately with a 15-year-old.

Prosecutors say Eddy told deputies the interactions with the student had gone “too far” and had become sexual.

He had taught in Washburn for about ten years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.,...
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota
Riders getting ready for the scramble outside of the Freedom Riders club
Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp

Latest News

File photo of an empty classroom.
The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board urges Governor Burgum to accept their new strategy
Ward County Emergency Services is hosting a sports preparedness seminar
Emergency Management hosts a seminar to educate local sports organizers on sports preparedness
A St. Anthony woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter in federal...
St. Anthony woman pleads guilty to manslaughter
Dylan Lobato
Watford City man arrested for gross sexual imposition, burglary