Former Washburn teacher sentenced to five years

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn school teacher will serve five years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Administrators told investigators last November that Joshua Eddy had been communicating inappropriately with a 15-year-old.

Prosecutors say Eddy told deputies the interactions with the student had gone “too far” and had become sexual.

He had taught in Washburn for about ten years.

