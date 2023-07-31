Epping man sentenced to life without parole for murder

Attorney David Dusek and David Handeland(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An Epping man will serve life without parole for shooting a Wisconsin woman last year.

On June 21, 2022, 60-year-old David Handeland was arrested and charged with killing 25-year-old Leslie Lyon a few days prior. The incident was witnessed by Lyon’s mother Jennifer Balts and Lyon’s two young children.

“I get up to roll the brats on the grill and I hear Leslie say, ‘Mom, he’s got a gun, what does-’ and he shot her. She didn’t even finish her sentence” said Balts.

Handeland entered an Alford plea in March, saying he was very drunk and didn’t remember the events of that day. During sentencing on Monday, David Dusek, Handeland’s attorney, argued for 40 years with 20 suspended, saying Handeland took responsibility despite claiming he didn’t know what happened.

“I could listen to him up here when Jennifer was recounting that day, and I could see his face. The disgust on his face when he heard exactly what happened that day,” said Dusek.

Williams County Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden requested life in prison without parole, saying taking an Alford plea shows he’s not being held responsible.

“His description is ‘I was drunk, got a hold of a gun, and that was it. I was drunk and playing with a gun.’ He also says it was a drunken accident. None of that stuff is accidental,” said Madden.

District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue sided with the prosecution after going through the sentencing factors.

“It was a senseless murder. Others were placed in great fear, and it will have effects on the rest of their lives due to this,” said Sjue.

Handeland briefly spoke during the hearing, saying it should have never happened and apologizing for the incident.

Handeland was also charged with terrorizing. Sjue said Handeland would serve the maximum five-year sentence that goes with that felony.

