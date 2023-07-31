Emergency Management hosts a seminar to educate local sports organizers on sports preparedness

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When you’re at a sporting event and someone gets hurt, it is easy to assume medical attention is on its way.

However, some small schools and most extracurricular sports teams lack access to immediate emergency care.

That’s why Ward County Emergency Services is hosting a sports preparedness seminar Tuesday.

This event is the first of its kind in Ward County, and it will happen again before winter sports begin.

Concussions, heat illnesses, what to do when you call 911 and more will be discussed.

Organizers said it’s important that coaches and other sports administrators understand when to pull an athlete out for evaluation.

“What are you doing from the time that kid dropped to the time that that ambulance shows up? That’s the crucial moment,” said Roby Gust, Sports Management Liaison for Ward County Emergency Management.

Gust said all buildings should keep a clear path to all emergency exits.

Anyone calling 911 should also be as detailed as possible regarding the specific location and status of the patient.

It is nearly impossible for first responders to do their jobs adequately with limited information.

“Review the calls and look for areas we can improve whether it be patient care or what not. It’s always changing, and you know, you’re trying to improve all the time,” said Marcy Kuhnhenn, Clinica Analyst for Trinity Health First Response Ground Ambulance.

Even though varsity sports tend to have a medical professional available, they aren’t at all practices.

Gust also said there is a huge need for education among junior high and grade school sports because medical professionals aren’t often available for these games.

The seminar will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ward County Admin Building.

