Conservative commentator speaks highly of Doug Burgum in weekend Washington Post editorial

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Presidential Hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum received some national attention this weekend from an opinion article from conservative voice George Will.

In the piece published in the Washington Post on Friday, Will said Burgum’s executive successes in the private and public sectors make him “unusually qualified for the presidency.” Will also credited Burgum for being a 10th Amendment guy and stating that cultural issues are irrelevant to presidential duties.

“He is sufficiently unlike the other candidates. He might be noticed in Milwaukee and gain the national attention he merits. But don’t bet the farm on it,” Will wrote.

The article can be read here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/28/doug-burgum-presidential-candidate-qualifications/

Burgum will be debating on the national stage in August against other Republicans after meeting RNC requirements last week. On Monday, his campaign announced they surpassed 50,000 donors.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.,...
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota
Riders getting ready for the scramble outside of the Freedom Riders club
Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck
Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Latest News

First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/30/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Livestock judged by criteria at FFA competition
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Sportscast 7/30/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
1973 and 1974 Zeeland baseball teams celebrate 50 years since state championships