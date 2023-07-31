Conservative commentator speaks highly of Doug Burgum in weekend Washington Post editorial

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Presidential Hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum received some national attention this weekend from an opinion article from conservative voice George Will.

In the piece published in the Washington Post on Friday, Will said Burgum’s executive successes in the private and public sectors make him “unusually qualified for the presidency.” Will also credited Burgum for being a 10th Amendment guy and stating that cultural issues are irrelevant to presidential duties.

“He is sufficiently unlike the other candidates. He might be noticed in Milwaukee and gain the national attention he merits. But don’t bet the farm on it,” Will wrote.

The article can be read here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/28/doug-burgum-presidential-candidate-qualifications/

Burgum will be debating on the national stage in August against other Republicans after meeting RNC requirements last week. On Monday, his campaign announced they surpassed 50,000 donors.

